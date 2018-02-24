Don't be the next flood victim: Turn around, don't drown

Cars were also seen abandoned throughout the East End. (Source: Air 3. WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With flooding a major concern across WAVE Country, traveling safely on water covered roadways is a priority.

Many underestimate the force and power of water. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

The potential of flash flooding overnight makes the situation more dangerous because it's even harder to judge the depth of water.

Each time there is flooding, keep this in mind: Turn Around, Don't Drown. Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.

The National Weather Service created the following video to illustrate how dangerous flood waters can be.

It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters, this puts yourself and first responders in danger.

If you find yourself trapped in a high water area, seek higher ground, call 911 and wait for rescue crews. If you do end up in high water, avoid walking in the middle of the streets as you may encounter sewer caps/manhole covers that may have been removed by flowing water. If you have a storm drain near you, make sure it is clear of debris to improve water flow.

