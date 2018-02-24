Kentucky Humane Society offers shelter for pets displaced by flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is lending a paw to the animals impacted by Louisville's recent flooding.

Many homeowners are being forced to evacuate their homes due to flooding, and can't take their pets to their temporary new homes, but KHS is offering a solution.

Petowners displaced by the flooding can call KHS Pet Resorts, and they will provide emergency shelter for the animals.

The animals must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Anyone interested can call the Eastpoint Pet Resort at 502-253-2221 or Fern Creek Pet Resort at 502-499-1910.

