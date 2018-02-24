Elsmere man facing attempted murder charge in Covington officer shooting

An Elsmere man is being charged with attempted murder in an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.

KSP reports that Covington police responded to a call about a person shot at 4516 Decoursey Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an injured man with bloody clothes that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the ear.

While investigating, KSP reports that Brad Anthony Williams, 41, from Elsmere, KY opened fire as an officer stepped into a bedroom in the rear of the Decoursey Avenue home. Williams fired several rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, striking the Covington officer once.

The bullet went through the officer’s Tazer gun and lodged in his duty belt. A criminal report states that had the officer not had his belt on he would have suffered a fatal injury because the bullet hit him below his ballistic vest.

The injured officer backed out of the bedroom after being hit, but Williams then appeared in the bedroom doorway. He was reportedly dressed in what appeared to be camouflaged body armor and a camouflaged motorcycle helmet.

That’s when officers had to 'use deadly force' within the home. They returned fire striking Williams multiple times.

Police say that Williams was shot and taken to UC Medical Center. He is in stable condition and will be awaiting extradition back to Kentucky after being released from the hospital.

The Covington Police Officer who was shot suffered a non-life threatening injury and he has been released from the hospital.

Witnesses identified Williams as the gunman who shot the first victim in the ear, using the same rifle.

Williams has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 2nd, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender 1.

He has prior felony convictions for Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon, Assault, Theft, and Criminal Mischief. He was under probation in March 2013, so he is eligible for enhanced sentencing as a Persistent Felony Offender.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with FOX19 NOW for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.