Man arrested, charged for December 2017 Louisville shooting

Saturday night and early Sunday morning will bring some widespread wet weather, and some parts of the viewing area will see storms that could be severe.More >>
As a way to ensure you're receiving comprehensive coverage during times of severe weather, the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team offers this detailed schedule to help you plan your Saturday as safely as possible. Stay dry, folks!More >>
Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect throughout the weekend across WAVE Country.More >>
Take a look at some viewer pictures showing rising floodwaters on both sides of the Ohio River.
According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police were called about an intoxicated man shooting dogs, and toward homes in Nelson County.More >>
