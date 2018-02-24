Man arrested, charged for December 2017 Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man for a December 2017 shooting on St. Xavier Street.

LMPD arrested Coley Stotts on Friday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Portland?

Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of St. Xavier Street in the Portland neighborhood on December 17. After being transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, police said the victim identified Stotts as the shooter.

According to Stotts' arrest report, Stotts shot the victim multiple times and continued to shoot the victim while he was down on the ground.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The victim continues to recover from his injuries, police said.

Stotts was charged with attempted murder and assault.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.