Indiana firefighters save American flag from flood waters

The flag was saved by firefighters Saturday morning. (Source: Jeffersonville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clarksville and Jeffersonville firefighters took to the Ohio River to rescue an American flag threatened by rising flood waters.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Sgt Justin Ames of the Jeffersonville Fire Department said that the firefighters rescued the flag from the flooding Saturday morning at Duffy's Landing to make sure it didn't get wet.

Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect throughout the weekend across WAVE Country.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.