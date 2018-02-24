SCHEDULE: Saturday's weather coverage promise from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As a way to ensure you're receiving comprehensive coverage during times of severe weather, the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team offers this detailed schedule to help you plan your Saturday as safely as possible. Stay dry, folks!
>> GET OUR APP (Apple | Android)
3:15 PM - Weather app forecast update
3:30 PM - Grab-N-Go Weather update
3:35 PM - Alpha Media update
3:45 PM - Social media update
4:00 PM - Weather app video update
4:15 PM - Web update
4:30 PM - River levels update on social
6:00 PM - WAVE 3 News at 6:00
7:00 PM - Weather app video update
8:00 PM - Facebook Live on WAVE 3 Weather page
9:00 PM - Grab-N-Go Weather update
9:30 PM - Alpha Media update
10:00 PM - Web update
11:00 PM - WAVE 3 News at 11:00
11:45 PM - Weather app video update
12:00 AM - Social media update
1:00 AM - Social media update
2:00 AM - Social media update
MORE WEATHER COVERAGE
+ Interactive Radar
+ Sign Up for Weather and School Closing Alerts
+ Weather Blog
+ Follow the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team on Facebook | Twitter
+ LIVE: SkyTrack Cameras
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.