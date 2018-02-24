MSD installs more floodgates in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More floodgates were installed along the Louisville flood wall that stretches 29 miles on Saturday.

MSD is strategic about when and where the closures are built and officials said it all depends on the rain.



In Louisville, the Ohio River is categorized into two sections, the upper gauge, which is downtown and upstream, and the lower gauge, which is Portland and downstream.

MSD officials expect the normally 12 feet deep upper gauge to crest at 34.9 feet. In the lower gauge, which normally pools at 9 feet, the water levels will increase to 66.2 feet.



"This really makes you remember that we have to contend with mother nature,” James Carroll, who recently moved to Louisville from Atlanta, said.



Carroll was fascinated by Louisville's flood protection plan.

"We didn’t have anything like this in Atlanta so this is something you don't get to see very often," Carroll said.



On Saturday MSD installed another floodgate at Second Street.



MSD practices building the gates yearly, but the Second Street closure was last installed for flooding purposes in April 2011.



On Friday two other gates, at 10th and 27th streets, were installed. Those gates were last up in March 2015.



"We've had 2 inch rain falls,” JP Carsone, with MSD, said. “If they would have been 4,5, or 6 inch a day rainfalls we wouldn't have been able to keep up."



Carsone said all 16 of the pumping stations are operating. Along the flood wall it takes several hours to install the closures. At Second Street it took about an hour to close the only swing gate of the 150 closures.



"For me it's not a huge deal but I can see how it impacts a lot of other people," resident Robert Bentley said.



Even if you grew up in Louisville, like Bentley, seeing water reach a floodgate is extraordinary.



"I wasn't expecting to come down here and see the water actually up to this level," Bentley said.



MSD officials said the water should crest on Monday but expect the retreat to be slow and the floodgate closures to follow the decline in water.



"I thought these doors were just decorations I had no idea these were floodgates,” Carroll said. “I wanted to be here to see this."



The flood walls come down at the same elevations that they go up; 10th Street at 29 feet, 27th Street at 28.7 feet, Second Street at 33.1 feet, and Bingham Way at 34 feet.



