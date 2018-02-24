Louisville tops Virginia Tech on Snider's 7 3-pointers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Senior guard Quentin Snider scored 22 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers as Louisville pulled away from Virginia Tech for a 75-68 win Saturday.

Trailing 57-53 with 7:07 to play, the Cardinals (19-10, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit five shots from beyond the 3-point arc over the next 4:45 to take control of the game.

Sophomore center Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Tech with 14 points and five rebounds before he fouled out with 1:03 left to play. Junior point guard Justin Robinson scored the Hokies' first seven points and finished with 16.

Robinson hit a step-back shot from just inside the 3-point line before the halftime buzzer, tying the game, 34-34.

The Hokies (20-9, 9-7) went 10 for 18 at the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The road win could be a big boost for Louisville's NCAA tournament resume. And it keeps the Cardinals in the hunt for a high seed for next month's ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

Virginia Tech: Most bracketologists had the Hokies safely in the NCAA Tournament field going into this weekend, but the committee doesn't look fondly on teams that limp to the finish. With games against Duke and Miami remaining, then the always-challenging league tournament remaining, Tech needs another win or two to feel safe.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Virginia Tech committed 19 turnovers leading to 20 points in its earlier loss to the Cardinals. Saturday, the Hokies first turnover didn't come until nearly 10 minutes into the game. Tech finished with eight turnovers that led to three points.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals get to return home and don't play until Thursday. That's the good news. The bad news is they host No. 1 Virginia, which has beaten the Cardinals in their last five meetings, including earlier this season.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies face a short turnaround before it hosts Duke on Monday night. The Blue Devils eviscerated the Hokies 74-52 earlier this month in Durham.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.