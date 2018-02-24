UPDATE: American Red Cross emergency shelters open across WAVE Country due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross has opened eight shelters for those displaced by flooding and severe weather in WAVE Country.

They said the shelters will stay open as long as there is a need.

The locations are:

UPDATE: The Jefferson County shelter has been relocated. The new location is:

3000 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, KY (UAW Local 862) - Jefferson County, KY

4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville , KY

First Christian Church – Jeffersonville, IN

3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, IN

Morgan Community Center, Trimble County, KY

147 Victory Ave, Bedford, KY

National Guard Armory - Carroll County, KY

1828 KY-227, Carrollton, KY

Colvin Community Center – Hardin County, KY

230 Freedom’s Way, Radcliff, KY

Heritage Baptist Church – Daviess County, KY

3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY

The Gathering Place – Henderson County, KY

1817 North Elm Street, Henderson, KY

Alexandria Community Center – Campbell County, KY

8236 West Main Street, Alexandria, KY

The Red Cross also has a free emergency app they encourage people to download for safety and weather information as well as shelter locations.

