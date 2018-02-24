Girl, 7, sings National Anthem at UofL women's basketball game - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Girl, 7, sings National Anthem at UofL women's basketball game

Addy Clarkson (Source: WAVE 3 News) Addy Clarkson (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women's basketball game on Thursday opened with an extra adorable rendition of the National Anthem.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Addy Clarkson, 7, who is blind, sang the anthem.

The performance earned her a lot of fans, including Coach Jeff Walz.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly