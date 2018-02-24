Girl, 7, sings National Anthem at UofL women's basketball game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women's basketball game on Thursday opened with an extra adorable rendition of the National Anthem.

Addy Clarkson, 7, who is blind, sang the anthem.

The performance earned her a lot of fans, including Coach Jeff Walz.

Tonight I want to say thank you to Addy Clarkson for singing the National Anthem! You were a rock star! I hope you will come back soon to sign again. You have 12 new big sisters. Our team loved meeting you in the locker room before the game! pic.twitter.com/31afwTgIiJ — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) February 23, 2018

