Daviess Co. prepares for more flooding

As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage.More >>
The American Red Cross has opened eight shelters for those displaced by flooding and severe weather in WAVE Country.More >>
As a way to ensure you're receiving comprehensive coverage during times of severe weather, the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team offers this detailed schedule to help you plan your Saturday as safely as possible. Stay dry, folks!More >>
Saturday night and early Sunday morning will bring some widespread wet weather, and some parts of the viewing area will see storms that could be severe.More >>
Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect throughout the weekend across WAVE Country.More >>
