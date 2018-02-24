Spring training roundup: Ohtani pulled early in Angels debut - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spring training roundup: Ohtani pulled early in Angels debut

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, second from right, removes pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, second from right, removes pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton is congratulated after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani during the second inning of a spring training baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton is congratulated after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani during the second inning of a spring training baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Grounds workers change the scoreboard beside Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Brandon Snyder, right, after Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt hits an RBI double to left field in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturd... (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Grounds workers change the scoreboard beside Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Brandon Snyder, right, after Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt hits an RBI double to left field in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturd...

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani went only one way in his spring training debut for the Los Angeles Angels and got pulled early.

The Japanese star pitcher and hitter was scheduled to throw two innings in his start Saturday, but was taken out after giving up two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings during a 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia didn't put Ohtani in the batting order.

The 23-year-old righty struck out two and his fastball reached 97 mph. He allowed one run, on a homer by Keon Broxton. Ohtani threw 31 pitches, 17 for strikes.

"Besides the results, I mean, I had a lot of fun out there, so I think it went all well," Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani has been hitting some long home runs in batting practice.

"I had a lot of fun out there today and obviously I'm excited to hit and pitch again, and I just want to keep on getting better and have good results from here on out," he said.

Scioscia said Ohtani will hit early in the week, as the designated hitter.

"It was great to see him," Scioscia said. "I think he did enough to where we certainly learned some things."

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

ASTROS 6, BRAVES 1

Collin McHugh struck out five in two innings for the defending champions. Yuli Gurriel homered and Marwin Gonzalez had two hits for Houston.

David Paulino, a top Astros prospect who was suspended 80 games last season for a drug violation and later had surgery for bone spurs in his right elbow, fanned three in two shutout innings. Sean Newcomb allowed an unearned run in one inning with two strikeouts for Atlanta.

PHILLIES 9, ORIOLES (SS) 6

Philadelphia third baseman Will Middlebrooks was carted off the field after injuring his ankle when he collided with left fielder Andrew Pullin chasing a flyball.

Jorge Alfaro hit a grand slam off Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy, who was roughed up for five runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. Zach Eflin allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings for Philadelphia.

YANKEES 4, PIRATES 1

New York newcomer Brandon Drury singled in his first at-bat, then was hit by a pitch in the left hand his next time up. Drury, acquired this week from Arizona in a three-team trade, stayed in the game at third base.

Gregory Polanco homered and singled for Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 10, METS 5

St. Louis star Carlos Martinez struggled, walking three in 1 1/3 innings. New York starter Seth Lugo allowed one hit in two shutout innings. Kevin Plawecki drove in three runs for the Mets.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled for Miami.

Tanner Roark allowed one hit and struck out three for Washington. Bryan Harper gave up a run and took the loss - he is the 28-year-old brother of Nationals star Bryce Harper, and missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Nationals outfielder Ryan Raburn was held out for precautionary reasons with tightness on his left side.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3

Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, Brock Holt had an RBI double and Roenis Elias fanned two during two perfect innings in the start for Boston.

Tampa Bay starter Jake Faria lasted just two outs after giving up three runs on four hits and a walk.

TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

Nicholas Castellanos had a two-run triple for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera singled and scored. Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two hits in two innings.

Kendrys Morales doubled and singled for Toronto.

ROCKIES 11, REDS 4

Nolan Arenado launched his first home run of the spring for Colorado. Cincinnati starter Michael Lorenzen fanned three in two innings, allowing one run.

ROYALS 8, DODGERS (SS) 4

Alex Gordon hit an RBI double for Kansas City. Logan Forsythe drove in two runs for Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 3

Franklin Barreto homered off San Diego starter Tyson Ross. A's reliever Jharel Cotton fanned five of his six batters.

CUBS 6, RANGERS 1

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run and Willson Contreras followed with a solo shot to power Chicago. Eddie Butler got five outs and allowed an unearned run in a start for the Cubs. Texas starter Clayton Blackburn allowed two hits in two shutout innings.

GIANTS 9, DODGERS (SS) 3

Hector Sanchez, Mac Williamson and Kyle Jensen all homered for San Francisco. Starter Chris Stratton allowed three hits and a walk but no runs in two innings for the Giants.

Los Angeles reliever Manny Banuelos gave up four runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 3

Hector Santiago allowed five hits but didn't surrender a run in a two-inning start for Chicago. Tyler Saladino and Jake Elmore each had two hits for the White Sox. Mariners starter Mike Leake allowed one hit in two shutout innings.

INDIANS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 2

Tyler Naquin hit one of Cleveland's four home runs. David Peralta had two hits for Arizona.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Admirers salute Billy Graham as motorcade crosses N Carolina

    Admirers salute Billy Graham as motorcade crosses N Carolina

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-02-24 09:26:05 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:56 PM EST2018-02-25 01:56:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:55 PM EST2018-02-25 01:55:53 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

  • Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:04 AM EST2018-02-23 13:04:51 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-25 01:18:37 GMT
    (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly