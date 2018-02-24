Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged

It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV) It happened at a home on Dot Road in Adairville. (WSMV)
The storm also caused damage in Adams, Tennessee. (WSMV) The storm also caused damage in Adams, Tennessee. (WSMV)
ADAIRVILLE, KY -

One person has died and several homes damaged after a severe storm swept through parts of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

According to Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker, an elderly woman was killed Saturday afternoon after she was hit by debris in a home on Dot Road in Adairville.

Her name has not been released at this time.

Several other homes in the area were also damaged.

This same storm system also caused damage in Robertson County, where a barn in Adams, Tennessee, was destroyed. There were no reports of injuries in that area.

Later Saturday evening, a second storm struck the Farmington neighborhood in Clarksville, leveling one home and damaging others. A staging area was set up for emergency personnel at Lifepoint Church.

  • Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damagedMore>>

  • Weather links sidebar

    4WARN Weather

    Sunday, February 15 2015 1:42 PM EST2015-02-15 18:42:03 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-01-10 21:41:31 GMT

    Weather alerts 4WARN Doppler Radar 4WARN Zoom Radar 4WARN 7-day forecast Download: Mobile AppSignup: Text, Closing alerts

    More >>

    Weather alerts4WARN Doppler Radar4WARN Zoom Radar4WARN 7-day forecast

    More >>
Powered by Frankly