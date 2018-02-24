Storm leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged

Weather alerts 4WARN Doppler Radar 4WARN Zoom Radar 4WARN 7-day forecast Download: Mobile AppSignup: Text, Closing alertsMore >>
Weather alerts4WARN Doppler Radar4WARN Zoom Radar4WARN 7-day forecastMore >>
Air 3 is flying over flooding in WAVE Country.More >>
Air 3 is flying over flooding in WAVE Country.More >>
Several viewers have called WAVE 3 News Sunday morning and reported hearing sirens.More >>
Several viewers have called WAVE 3 News Sunday morning and reported hearing sirens.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of flood water in WAVE Country.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of flood water in WAVE Country.More >>
In Jackson County, twenty-three roads were closed by Saturday afternoon, including parts of US 250, 256 and 258.More >>
In Jackson County, twenty-three roads were closed by Saturday afternoon, including parts of US 250, 256 and 258.More >>
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.More >>
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.More >>