DRONE VIDEO: Cool aerial shots of rising Ohio River near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems for many residents.
Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.
Twitter user @502fromabove posted a pair of super-cool drone videos over the Ohio River, showing downtown Louisville and Waterfront Park.
Take a look at both of the videos below, and be sure to give @502fromabove a follow on Twitter and Instagram:
Flood 2018. pic.twitter.com/t2WLjdmBtq— Louisvillefromabove (@502fromabove) February 24, 2018
More Flood 2018. pic.twitter.com/nER3K7QHRd— Louisvillefromabove (@502fromabove) February 24, 2018
