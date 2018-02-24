DRONE VIDEO: Cool aerial shots of rising Ohio River near downtown Louisville

Twitter user @502fromabove posted a pair of super-cool drone videos over flood-ravaged Louisville on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems for many residents.

Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.

Twitter user @502fromabove posted a pair of super-cool drone videos over the Ohio River, showing downtown Louisville and Waterfront Park.

Take a look at both of the videos below, and be sure to give @502fromabove a follow on Twitter and Instagram:

