By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

17th District=

Championship=

John Hardin 75, Central Hardin 58

19th District=

Championship=

Bardstown 61, Bethlehem 45

20th District=

Championship=

Adair Co. 75, Campbellsville 63

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.