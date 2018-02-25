IMAGES: Flooding around WAVE Country

Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of flood water in WAVE Country.More >>
In Jackson County, twenty-three roads were closed by Saturday afternoon, including parts of US 250, 256 and 258.
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.
As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage.
The American Red Cross has opened eight shelters for those displaced by flooding and severe weather in WAVE Country.
