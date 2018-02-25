Tornado sirens heard in Louisville, no active tornado warnings or watches issued

Several viewers have called WAVE 3 News Sunday morning and reported hearing sirens. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Tornado sirens have been heard in Louisville even though no warnings or watches have been issued.

WAVE 3 Weather Meteorologist Tawana Andrew confirmed there were no active tornado warnings or watches.

MetroSafe advised they were working on the issue.

