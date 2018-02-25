Portions of I-64, I-71 closed due to flooding - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Portions of I-64, I-71 closed due to flooding

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Flood water on Interstate 64 Sunday morning. (Source: Air 3/ WAVE 3 News) Flood water on Interstate 64 Sunday morning. (Source: Air 3/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Portions of two Louisville interstates have been closed due to flood water.

Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Grinstead Drive exit and Interstate 71 is closed at Zorn Avenue, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

>> Latest forecast from the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team

I-71 is expected to be closed for four hours. I-64 will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly