LIVE: MSD officials provide update on flooding

LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott will provide an update on flooding in Louisville at 9 a.m.
Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream below:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott will provide a flooding update at 9 a.m.More >>
MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott will provide a flooding update at 9 a.m.More >>
Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Grinstead Drive exit and Interstate 71 is closed at Zorn Avenue, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Grinstead Drive exit and Interstate 71 is closed at Zorn Avenue, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of flood water in WAVE Country.More >>
Take a look at some photos our viewers are sharing of flood water in WAVE Country.More >>
Air 3 is flying over flooding in WAVE Country.More >>
Air 3 is flying over flooding in WAVE Country.More >>
Several viewers have called WAVE 3 News Sunday morning and reported hearing sirens.More >>
Several viewers have called WAVE 3 News Sunday morning and reported hearing sirens.More >>