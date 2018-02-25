Tornadoes, flooding lead to multiple deaths in Kentucky

Tornadoes and flooding led to two deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Simpson County Sheriff's Office received a report that a vehicle was submerged in Drake's Creek near the low water crossing of Kenny Perry Drive.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found man inside the vehicle. Simpson County Fire and Rescue were able to recover the victim, but he was deceased.

In Logan County, a possible tornado led to one death. Dallas J. Combs, 79, of Adairville, was killed when her home on Dot Road was destroyed in the storm.

Her 79-year-old husband, John, sustained minor injuries when the home collapsed on him.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado hit Logan County with max winds of 135 mph and a width of up to 400 yards.

An EF-2 tornado also struck Hopkinsville shortly before 9 p.m. It began approximately a half mile west of intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Pennyrile Parkway and ended 5.5 miles east of Hopkinsville, just east of Overby Lane.

Several units at the Eagle Crossing Apartments were destroyed. Three people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, while several others were treated on the scene by EMS.

As many as 14 people were displaced by that tornado. They were provided shelter by the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Red Cross.

The following shelters are open to help those in need:

Morgan Community Center, Trimble County, KY

147 Victory Ave

Bedford, KY



National Guard Armory-Carroll County, KY

1828 KY-227

Carrollton, KY



Colvin Community Center - Hardin County, KY

230 Freedom's Way

Radcliff, KY



Heritage Baptist Church - Daviess County, KY

3585 Thruston Dermont Rd

Owensboro, KY



The Gathering Place - Henderson County, KY

1817 North Elm Street

Henderson, KY



Alexandria Community Center - Campbell County, KY

8236 West Main Street

Alexandria, KY



Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church - Jefferson County, KY

4936 Brownsboro Road

Louisville , KY



First Christian Church - Jeffersonville, IN

3209 Middle Road

Jeffersonville, IN



