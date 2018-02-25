MSD: Wait to see if water recedes before calling

Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – MSD officials are asking residents to wait to see if water recedes before calling.

MSD has been operating all 16 pumping stations at full capacity since Saturday, MSD executive directive Tony Parrott said during a press conference Sunday morning. Parrott said each station processes 8 million gallons of water a minute.

MSD had to temporarily suspend taking backup requests around midnight. Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning.

Four floodgates are in use. A fifth floodgate, located a Port Road in Riverport, will be closed around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Parrott said the gate at 11th Street may be closed Sunday afternoon.

MSD is working on a more detailed assessment of home and business flooding but Parrott said he believes flooding to structures has been minimal due to updates made to the system. Despite the updates, Parrott did stress additional updates do need to be made.

Parrott said he believes the pumping stations will be in service through the week.

