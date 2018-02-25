IMAGES: Aerials of flooding in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Air 3 flew over floodwaters in WAVE Country Sunday morning.
MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
MSD crews will install a closure on Port Road, near the river, following historic flooding across WAVE Country over the weekend.More >>
MSD crews will install a closure on Port Road, near the river, following historic flooding across WAVE Country over the weekend.More >>
Cleaning up can be a long and hard process. Flood waters tend to contain many contaminants and lots of mud.More >>
Cleaning up can be a long and hard process. Flood waters tend to contain many contaminants and lots of mud.More >>
MSD had to temporarily suspend taking backup requests around midnight. Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning.More >>
MSD had to temporarily suspend taking backup requests around midnight. Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning.More >>
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.More >>
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.More >>
The American Red Cross has opened eight shelters for those displaced by flooding and severe weather in WAVE Country.More >>
The American Red Cross has opened eight shelters for those displaced by flooding and severe weather in WAVE Country.More >>