Tips for cleaning a flood-damaged home

Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When a home floods, water can wreak havoc on the structure of the house, personal belongings, and health.

Cleaning up can be a long and hard process. Flood waters contain many contaminants and lots of mud.

First things first: call an insurance agent. If an insurance policy covers the damage, an agent will tell verify when an adjuster will contact you.

Make a list of damage and take photos or videotape during the cleaning process.

According to Angie's List and Floodsafety.com, mold favors wet and dark areas with no air flow. Focus on drying a home or business to prevent mold growth. Open windows and doors and set up fans to blow air outside. You may have to get rid of flood-soaked carpet and padding. Clean and disinfect every surface. In the kitchen, use a disinfectant on glass, china, and porcelain; air dry, do not use a towel.

Throw away flood-soaked items that can't be repaired or disinfected. These include mattresses, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam-rubber items, books, wall coverings and most paper products. Tear out and throw away flood-soaked drywall and insulation.

Photographs, books and important papers can be frozen and cleaned later; these should be dried carefully and slowly.

Wear a protective mask to prevent breathing mold spores and wear boots in high water. Call a restoration company if you need help and be prepared for a long wait.

