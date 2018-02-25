City of Paducah discusses floodgate installation

The City of Paducah held a news conference on Sunday, February 25, at 4 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall to provide additional information regarding floodgate installation, flood preparations.



The latest forecast issued on Saturday, February 24, shows that the Ohio River will crest Wednesday morning, February 28 at 49 feet.

However, since the river is rising quicker than the forecast curve and since the river is already higher than 48 feet, the City of Paducah will begin the process of installing the floodgates.



On Sunday, February 25, city crews from various departments including the Engineering-Public Works, Parks & Recreation, and Fire Departments are being scheduled and mobilized, equipment will be moved into place, and the clearing of the sill (the bottom) of each gate will begin. Once the preparations are finished, which will take several hours, crews will then begin the floodgate installation process.



Once crews complete the preparations and equipment is in place, floodgate installation can be completed quickly. Approximately 20 gates can be installed in 12 hours or less.



Paducah expects the floodgates to be in place for several days since the latest forecast shows the Ohio River at Paducah to hold above 48 feet until Wednesday, March 7.



The City of Paducah's pump stations are in operation due to the river level. The first pump station began operating when the river was at 27.5 feet.

