Clarksville residents wake up to water at their doorsteps

Residents along Blackiston Mill Road knew the water was coming, but one man said he didn’t expect it to rise to his home.More >>
Cleaning up can be a long and hard process. Flood waters tend to contain many contaminants and lots of mud.More >>
Rising floodwaters all across WAVE Country are causing widespread problems. Others are finding creative ways to document what is projected to be a historic weather event in Louisville.More >>
MSD had to temporarily suspend taking backup requests around midnight. Parrott said to call MSD if water has not receded by mid-morning.More >>
As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage.More >>
