Clarksville residents wake up to water at their doorsteps

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Residents along Blackiston Mill Road knew the water was coming, but one man said he didn’t expect it to rise to his home.

"It made it to the house last night around 1 o’clock, and it came up pretty quick," Bobby Delawder said.

Delawder lives about 500 feet from Silver Creek in Clarksville.

Over the past 24 hours, parts of Clark County received more than 2.5 inches of rain.

"When the rain started hitting hard, you could tell it was coming up quicker," Delawder said.

The creek rose steadily for days. On Thursday, the road was closed, and you could see all the businesses along Blackiston Mill Road. By Sunday, they were almost completely underwater.

"You could see them disappear after it kept coming up," Delawder said.

Over the past five days, parts of Clark County saw about seven inches of rain.

Some residents said the water levels aren’t as bad as the 1997 flood, but they weren’t taking their chances.

"On Friday and Saturday, everybody had U-Hauls," Delawder said. "This whole road down here ... they knew and they got everything out."

Sunday, the water continued to creep on Delawder's home and he doesn’t know when he will be able to dry it out and move his belongings back in.

"It’s going to keep coming up is what I have heard," he said.

