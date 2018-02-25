Northern Kentucky wins outright Horizon title, 75-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lavone Holland II scored 17 points, Drew McDonald had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Northern Kentucky wrapped up the outright Horizon League title with a 75-56 victory over IUPUI on Sunday.

The Norse (22-8, 15-3) finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and will be the No. 1 seed for the league tournament, taking on the 8-9 winner on Saturday in Detroit. The Jaguars (11-18, 8-10) had a three-game win streak snapped and will be the fifth seed and play fourth-seeded Oakland on Sunday. NKU and IUPUI could face each other in a semifinal.

Dantez Walton added 11 points for the Norse, who shot 51 percent.

Ron Patterson and T.J. Henderson scored 14 points each for IUPUI, which shot only 30 percent.

The Norse led 32-17 at halftime and by as many as 26 in the second half. They have won five straight in the series.

