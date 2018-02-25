Over 30 dogs in foster care after Henderson animal shelter floods

All of the heavy rain Saturday night caused flooding at one Henderson animal shelter.

New Hope Animal Rescue founder arrived around 9:00 Sunday morning and saw over 30 dogs scared for their lives.

Thankfully, they arrived in time to move all the dogs outside to another shelter area.

But founder Paula Hawkins decided to post on Facebook what was going on and that they needed help.

She said within 30 minutes, people were coming through the doors donating cleaning supplies and offering to foster dogs in the meantime.

"We want to thank everyone that showed up," she said. "People from other rescues showed up. I mean it was amazing. And we have like 30 dogs out in foster right now. Without that, we wouldn't have had a place to kept them."

Paula told us she is hopeful that some of the people that are fostering those dogs while the shelter is getting cleaned up will end up adopting them.

