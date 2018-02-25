Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.

The evangelist and spiritual adviser to numerous presidents died last week at his North Carolina home. Graham was 99.

Before the funeral, Graham will be afforded the rare tribute of lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is to be buried Friday on the grounds of his namesake library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump said last week that Graham was a "great man" who had a "great family" and was "for us" - meaning Trump's campaign - from the beginning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:21 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:44 GMT
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>

  • Correction: Fishing's Footprint story

    Correction: Fishing's Footprint story

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:10 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:41 GMT
    (Global Fishing Watch via AP). This image provided by Global Fishing Watch shows fishing activity around the world in 2016. According to a study released Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, researchers found more than 55 percent of the world’s oceans are fished c...(Global Fishing Watch via AP). This image provided by Global Fishing Watch shows fishing activity around the world in 2016. According to a study released Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, researchers found more than 55 percent of the world’s oceans are fished c...
    A new global study gives the first comprehensive snapshot of how extensive industrial fishing is.More >>
    A new global study gives the first comprehensive snapshot of how extensive industrial fishing is.More >>

  • Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

    Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-02-21 15:43:51 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:34 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence has brought a newly revived advisory group to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence has brought a newly revived advisory group to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly