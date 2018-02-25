Train hits pedestrian in Covington

A pedestrian was hit by a train in Covington on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Officials with Covington police and fire responded to the area of West Eighth and Russell Streets after 5 p.m.

The fire department used a ladder truck to reach the tracks at an overpass and extract the person. The patient was taken to an area hospital, firefighters say.

The extent of the his injuries is unclear.

A police supervisor says another individual was with the pedestrian who was struck. It appears they were attempting to cross the tracks, the police supervisor said.

