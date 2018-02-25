No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

(California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs via AP). This early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, photo released by the California Highwat Patrol (CHP) shows a horse rider being arrested after failing a field sobriety test by CHP officers for DUI in a freeway ... (California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs via AP). This early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, photo released by the California Highwat Patrol (CHP) shows a horse rider being arrested after failing a field sobriety test by CHP officers for DUI in a freeway ...
(California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs via AP). In this early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, photo released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified CHP officer, administers a field sobriety test to a rider who made his way with a white ... (California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs via AP). In this early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, photo released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified CHP officer, administers a field sobriety test to a rider who made his way with a white ...

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway.

Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach.

Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse while under the influence. The white horse, Guera, wasn't hurt and was released to the man's mother.

The California Highway Patrol offered a message to the public on Twitter: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated."

___

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:21 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:44 GMT
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>

  • Correction: Fishing's Footprint story

    Correction: Fishing's Footprint story

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:10 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:41 GMT
    (Global Fishing Watch via AP). This image provided by Global Fishing Watch shows fishing activity around the world in 2016. According to a study released Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, researchers found more than 55 percent of the world’s oceans are fished c...(Global Fishing Watch via AP). This image provided by Global Fishing Watch shows fishing activity around the world in 2016. According to a study released Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, researchers found more than 55 percent of the world’s oceans are fished c...
    A new global study gives the first comprehensive snapshot of how extensive industrial fishing is.More >>
    A new global study gives the first comprehensive snapshot of how extensive industrial fishing is.More >>

  • Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

    Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-02-21 15:43:51 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-26 00:16:34 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence has brought a newly revived advisory group to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence has brought a newly revived advisory group to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly