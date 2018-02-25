AP source: Twins agree to $6.5M contract with Logan Morrison - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP source: Twins agree to $6.5M contract with Logan Morrison

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Logan Morrison and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday, because the deal was subject to a physical exam and not yet finalized by the team. The Twins have an option for 2019 that can also automatically vest and make it a two-year contract. Morrison had a career-high 38 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Morrison has also played the corner outfield spots. With Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler in left field and right field and Joe Mauer at first base, he's on track to be the primary designated hitter for a team that earned an AL wild-card spot last season.

