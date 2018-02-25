Crews close off parts of Smothers Park ahead of more flooding

Areas of Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro were closed Sunday due to high water levels and the risk of more flooding.

Crews arrived at Smothers Park around 8 a.m. to start blocking off a section of Veterans Blvd. and Smothers Park. The water level had risen so much that areas of the park were completely submerged.

"I was here yesterday at 8 a.m., and it was right at the crest of the handrail out there," said Adam Wright, the Grounds Manager for the City of Owensboro. "Then around 5 last night, it had already come up on the far side of the fountains to about 4 inches."

Wright and his crews say the majority of the flooding is coming from upriver. Flooding in cities like Louisville and Cincinnati are taking on the river levels in Owensboro.

Wright says they've taken as many preventive measures as they can, but because of the location of the park blocking the water from rising could create even worse problems.

"This is where most of the rainwater runs to," said Wright. "When it gets down here it pushes itself out into the river. If we sandbag along Veterans then we're creating a virtual lake. As far as trying to keep the river waters down, there's nothing we can do. When that river does what it wants that's all it's ever going to do."

Officials say they expect the river to crest early Tuesday morning. Until then, they will be monitoring the river levels and making adjustments to their plan as needed.

