Spring training roundup: Morrison gets deal, powers up Twins

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier breaks his bat in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Spectators stand for Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver after his two-run home run in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Tampa Bay Rays' Justin Williams, right, beats the throw back to first against Minnesota Twins first baseman Kyle Garver, left, in the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays Kevin Pillar slides in to score on the Detroit Tigers during second inning exhibition baseball action in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

By The Associated Press



The Minnesota Twins have powered up their lineup.

Free agent slugger Logan Morrison and the Twins reached agreement on a $65 million, one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was subject to a physical.

Morrison had a career-high 38 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, mostly as a first baseman.

The 30-year-old Morrison has also played the corner outfield spots. With Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler in left field and right field and Joe Mauer at first base, Morrison is likely to be the primary designated hitter for a team that earned an AL wild-card spot last season.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES:

NATIONALS 9, BRAVES 3

Max Scherzer allowed one run, on a homer by Dansby Swanson, in two innings and struck out three for Washington. Bryce Harper went 0 for 3 in his first spring game. Matt Wieters homered for the Nationals.

Scott Kazmir walked two in one inning for Atlanta.

METS 10, MARLINS 3

Yoenis Cespedes hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat of the spring for New York. Cespedes singled his first time up and scored on new teammate Todd Frazier's double. Robert Gsellman started and allowed one hit in two innings.

Miami starter Tyler Cloyd lasted just four outs and gave up five runs and seven hits.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 1

Xander Bogaerts singled and scored for Boston. Mookie Betts fanned in all three at-bats for the Red Sox. Gabriel Ynoa allowed a run and struck out four in a two-inning start for Baltimore.

ASTROS 7, CARDINALS 3

Gerrit Cole struck out two in two perfect innings in his Houston debut. World Series MVP George Springer hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Alex Bregman. Yadier Molina homered for St. Louis.

YANKEES 8, PHILLIES 3

Jordan Montgomery pitched two shutout innings for New York. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola gave up three runs on four hits in two innings.

The Phillies said infielder Will Middlebrooks broke his left leg when he collided with a teammate chasing a popup Saturday. The 29-year-old played for Texas last year, and was in camp on a minor league contact.

PIRATES 8, TIGERS (SS) 8, 9 INNINGS

Nicholas Castellanos homered and Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored for Detroit's split squad. Alfredo Reyes had an inside-the-park homer for Pittsburgh.

TWINS 5, RAYS 4

Kyle Gibson retired all six batters he faced in a start for Minnesota. Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out four in two perfect innings. C.J. Cron homered and doubled for the Rays.

TIGERS (SS) 6, BLUE JAYS 3

Matthew Boyd allowed one run on two hits in a two-inning start for Detroit. Kevin Pillar singled and scored on a double by Randal Grichuk for Toronto.

CUBS 12, GIANTS 10

San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner gave up two earned runs on four hits, and also struck out five. Giants newcomer Andrew McCutchen had an RBI single and scored on Buster Posey's two-run double.

Kyle Schwarber got two hits and stole two bases for Chicago.

MARINERS 2, DODGERS 0

Los Angeles star Clayton Kershaw threw a perfect inning, throwing just 11 pitches. The Seager brothers - Corey of the Dodgers and Kyle of the Mariners -faced each other for the first time in their big league careers.

WHITE SOX 8, REDS (SS) 5

Matt Davidson homered, singled and drove in four runs for Chicago. Eugenio Suarez had a double and two-run homer for a Cincinnati split squad. Starter Luis Castillo allowed one hit in two shutout innings for the Reds.

RANGERS 4, ROCKIES 2

Rougned Odor walked twice, stole a base and scored for Texas. Rangers starter Matt Bush gave up one hit in two shutout innings. Chad Bettis allowed only a walk in two scoreless innings for Colorado. Trevor Story tripled for the Rockies.

ATHLETICS 4, ROYALS 4, 10 INNINGS

Paulo Orlando doubled and scored for Kansas City. Jed Lowry doubled for Oakland.

INDIANS 2, REDS (SS) 2, 9 INNINGS

Cincinnati ace Homer Bailey gave up two hits with three strikeouts in two shutout innings for a Reds split squad. Jason Kipnis homered for Cleveland. Indians starter Trevor Bauer pitched two perfect innings and fanned three.

ANGELS 2, PADRES 1

Garrett Richards allowed one hit - a solo homer by Austin Hedges - in two innings for Los Angeles. He struck out three.

BREWERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

Milwaukee newcomers Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain both had hits and each drew a walk. Jhoulys Chacin allowed a hit and a walk in a one-inning start for the Brewers. Ketel Marte had two hits for Arizona.

