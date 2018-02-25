Cards Sweep Youngstown State

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Junior Devin Mann connected on his first career grand slam while sophomore Drew Campbell and junior Josh Stowers combined for five RBIs as the No. 13 Louisville baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Youngstown State with Sunday’s 12-2 victory at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Mann finished 2-for-3 at the plate scoring three runs and walking once to go with his career-best four RBIs as the Cardinals remained unbeaten improving to 7-0 on the season. Starting all seven games at second base, Mann has a .391 average with two home runs, 14 RBIs and seven walks through the first two weeks of 2018.

Campbell matched a career-high with three RBIs while reaching base twice with a single and a walk. Stowers finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Louisville reached double-figures in runs for the third time in seven games this season. Sophomore Jake Snider chipped in going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring twice, and sophomore Tyler Fitzgerald walked twice and scored two runs.

On the mound, sophomore righthander Shay Smiddy came out of the bullpen to register his first win of the season and move to 2-0 in his career accumulating three strikeouts and allowing just one hit in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Junior righty Liam Jenkins had two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning, while freshman lefty Michael Kirian added two strikeouts in a perfect ninth. Freshman lefthander Reid Detmers made his first collegiate start surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Louisville plated the first run of the afternoon in the second inning on a RBI single from freshman Zach Britton to score sophomore Justin Lavey, who doubled earlier in the inning. The Penguins evened the score at 1-1 in the top of the third after Jeff Wehler scored from third on a balk by Detmers.

The Cardinals quickly answered scoring two runs in the bottom of the third to regain the lead for good at 3-1. A bases loaded walk to Campbell pushed Snider home for the first run of the inning before Lavey’s RBI sacrifice fly to right field scored Mann for the second run.

The advantage for the Cardinals increased to 7-1 in the fourth inning thanks to a four-run frame from the home side. Following a leadoff walk by Fitzgerald, Stowers drove him home with his RBI double to right center. Sophomore Ethan Stringer drove Stowers home later in the inning with his RBI groundout. Campbell capped the scoring in the fourth with his two-out, two-run single up the middle.

The Penguins (1-5) added their final run of the afternoon in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Jeff Wehler. Louisville then doubled its lead with a five-run eighth inning for the final margin. Britton was hit by a pitch to starting the inning, moved to second on a walk to Fitzgerald and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a RBI single by Stowers. After a walk to Snider loaded the bases, Mann crushed a 0-2 pitch from Chad Coles sending over the wall in left center for the 10th career home run for the Cardinals’ infielder.

Up next, No. 13 Louisville will continue with its homestand against Xavier on Tuesday at 3 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium. The game will be a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Regional final, an 8-7 win for the Cardinals.

