EF1 tornado confirmed in Murray, KY

The National Weather Service has surveyed the damaged in Murray, Kentucky and determined that an EF1 tornado with 105 mph winds had touched down.

The path of the tornado was about one and a half miles and damaged at least 40 homes.

Two homes were considered a total loss with windows blown out, decking removed and part of an exterior wall caved in.

At least four businesses were also damaged, as well as, dozens of trees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.