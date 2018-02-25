RaiseRed went from 'cutting a rug' to cutting a huge check for p - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

RaiseRed went from 'cutting a rug' to cutting a huge check for pediatric cancer

By Sydney Harbin, Assistant News Specialist
One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated. (Source: RaiseRedUofL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville student group has raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer.

RaiseRed is a nationally recognized philanthropic campaign led by students at UofL. The campaign's mission is to support the children, families and doctors fighting pediatric cancer.

Fundraising for the campaign is year-round and the campaign's end was celebrated with an 18-hour dance marathon on Friday.

Their goal this year was to raise $500,000. After 18 hours of dancing the Cards raised a total of $601,381; more than $50,000 over their goal.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated.

