RaiseRed went from 'cutting a rug' to cutting a huge check for pediatric cancer

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated. (Source: RaiseRedUofL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville student group has raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer.

RaiseRed is a nationally recognized philanthropic campaign led by students at UofL. The campaign's mission is to support the children, families and doctors fighting pediatric cancer.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Girl, 7, sings National Anthem at UofL women's basketball game

+ Kentucky Humane Society offers shelter for pets displaced by flooding

+ Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis begins his weight loss journey

Fundraising for the campaign is year-round and the campaign's end was celebrated with an 18-hour dance marathon on Friday.

Their goal this year was to raise $500,000. After 18 hours of dancing the Cards raised a total of $601,381; more than $50,000 over their goal.

The $601,381 raised during this year’s @raiseRED_UofL is more than $50K over goal. Congratulations, Cards. We are so proud of you. #WeAreUofL #FTK pic.twitter.com/GRsDEVnP8u — University of Louisville (@uofl) February 24, 2018

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated.

Checking in at hour 5; dodgeball anyone?? pic.twitter.com/tkHjv9m6uf — RaiseRED (@raiseRED_UofL) February 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.