Waterfront Park drowned by the Ohio River

MSD officials said 11 billion gallons of water was pumped out in the last 24 hours. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday, the Great Lawn was just a great pool of water.

Onlookers were snapping selfies and taking pictures of their families.

"I've lived here my entire life and I haven't seen it this high, maybe ever," one man at the Waterfront said.

The weekend wasn't just about sightseeing for many, Jody Meiman with Emergency Services Officials explained that there were 55 water rescues in just one 24 hour period.

"This is still a dangerous situation," Meiman said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the efforts to contain the water have so far fared well after he flew over the city Sunday afternoon.

"For as much water as there is out there, we're pleased that things are working the way they are supposed to be working," Fischer said.

WAVE 3 News met up with the Mayor at 11th Street where MSD crews were installing the 6th floodwall closure.

Still, the water will leave a mess behind, the Mayor said. The damage will likely exceed the 2.8 million dollar threshold it takes to ask FEMA for some help, he explained. Just how much money is yet to be seen.

For now, it's just about trying to keep as much water out of the city, and city folk out of the water.

"We're preparing as if the worst could take place and so far, relatively so good," Fischer said.

