Deadly crash in Lebanon kills two

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - A deadly car crash killed two people in Lebanon on Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police said the collision happened at 10:51am on KY 208 one mile west of Lebanon in Marion County.

Olivia Ford, 17, was driving northbound in a 2015 Chevy Camaro when her car dropped off the right shoulder. As she overcorrected the Camaro, her car crossed into the southbound path of a 2011 Buick Enclave operated by 46-year-old John Wright, according to Kentucky State Police.

Olivia Ford, the driver of the Camaro, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Wright, the driver of the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three juvenile passengers in the Buick Enclave, ages 12, 11 and 13, were transported to Springview Hospital in Lebanon police said.

