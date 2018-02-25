Power shut off at Kennedy, Lincoln Bridges due to unsafe water levels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The power company shut off power to the Kennedy and Lincoln Bridges on Sunday night because flood waters had reached unsafe levels.

Government officials said that due to the flooding occurring, all overhead, aviation and navigational lights on both bridges would be turned off until the water levels recede to a safe level.

Tolls and tolling booths are not affected by the power shut off, officials said.

