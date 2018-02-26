Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expressing frustration with an immigration program that he ...

A Democratic memo that was declassified Saturday aimed to defend the FBI and Justice Department's conduct, after a declassified Republican memo released Feb. 2 implied that the department had conspired against Trump in the investigation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, pauses while speaking during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of the House Intelli...

The Transportation Department has withdrawn, repealed, delayed or put on the back burner at least a dozen significant safety rules over the past year.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In a Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, an Amtrak train, top, traveling on an unaffected track, passes a derailed Metro North commuter train, in the Bronx borough of New York. President Donald Trump is putting the brakes o...

The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong...

Republican leaders have kept quiet for days as Trump tossed out ideas, including raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...

The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump speaks during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). First lady Melania Trump speaks with guests at her table during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, center, leads in a blessing as President Donald Trump, left seated, first lady Melania Trump, right seat, and guests bow their heads during the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump, who's been highly critical of the law enforcement response to the Florida school shootings, says he would have rushed in, unarmed, if he'd been there.

Speaking to a roomful of governors at the White House, Trump said Monday, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too."

Trump's heroic hypothetical vividly demonstrated his frustration at the way the deadly events unfolded at the school in Parkland, Florida.

His session with the governors, in Washington for their annual winter meeting, was heavily focused on finding ways to address the massacre of 17 students and teachers in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It was the latest gathering in which the president spoke of a need to enact new gun-control measures as well as act to improve school safety.

Trump said his recent calls for the arming of many teachers wasn't a universal one, instead likening it to taking advantage of educators with athletic talents to provide additional protection within schools.

"The headline was 'Trump wants all teachers to have guns. Trump wants teachers to have guns.' I don't want teachers to have guns," the president said. "I want highly trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting."

As for his statement about what he would have done personally, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "He was saying that he would be a leader and would want to take a courageous action, and a lot of the individuals that helped protect others that day weren't carrying firearms, which I think shows that you can be helpful in that process."

Trump said anew that he was disappointed in officers who didn't stop the gunman, calling their performance "frankly disgusting."

"They really weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," Trump said.

He renewed his criticism of former Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson, though Peterson's lawyer said in Florida that accusations are untrue that he acted unprofessionally and cowardly during the shooting.

Lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said Monday that the school resource officer didn't enter the high school because it sounded like the shooting was happening outside the building.

Trump wasn't impressed.

"Look what he did in Broward where he thought he was probably a brave guy, but he wasn't a brave guy under pressure," the president said. "He choked and other people choked. A lot of people choked in that case."

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville contributed.

