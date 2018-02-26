Street cat visits 3rd grade class, decides to stay

Street cat finds a big family when he moves into a 3rd grade classroom in Turkey.More >>
Street cat finds a big family when he moves into a 3rd grade classroom in Turkey.More >>
And now a new optical illusion is taking over the internet.More >>
And now a new optical illusion is taking over the internet.More >>
The Utica Town Board passed a resolution declaring a disaster emergency over the weekend.More >>
The Utica Town Board passed a resolution declaring a disaster emergency over the weekend.More >>
The power company shut off power to the Kennedy and Lincoln Bridges on Sunday night because flood waters had reached unsafe levels.More >>
The power company shut off power to the Kennedy and Lincoln Bridges on Sunday night because flood waters had reached unsafe levels.More >>
A deadly car crash killed two people in Lebanon on Sunday morning.More >>
A deadly car crash killed two people in Lebanon on Sunday morning.More >>