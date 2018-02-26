Street cat visits 3rd grade class, decides to stay

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He was a street cat in Izmir, Turkey, and then he found a family - a pretty big one.

The orange cat named Tombi started hanging around the garden of an elementary school. He loved the attention the school children gave him, and soon he decided to move inside.

Teacher Özlem Pinar Ivascu said Tombi didn't distract the children. She said if anything, he kept the kids more focused on their classwork.

When parents found out about the classroom kitty, one complained, saying he was a health risk. So administrators told the class that Tombi would have to go.

Tombi went to a new home, but he was devastated and stopped eating. The children even wrote Tombi letters to cheer him up, but nothing helped. So Ms. Ivascu posted about Tombi on social media and his story went viral. The parent who made the complaint had a change of heart and school administrators said that the kitty could return to his beloved classroom.

Now that Tombi is back home and happy, a grassroots campaign is picking up steam across Turkey, calling for every class to have a cat of their own.

