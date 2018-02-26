This optical illusion is freaking people out - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

This optical illusion is freaking people out

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First it was the is-it-blue=or-is-it-black dress. And now a new optical illusion is taking over the internet. 

@milanosyl posted a mirror selfie on Twitter. She is standing on beige carpet and, according to the picture, has cartoonishly skinny legs. 

But what's really happening is this - the black pants she is wearing have a vertical beige stripe on them.

So now you know. 

