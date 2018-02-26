UPDATE: Two men freed in 1992 'satanic' murder case

During their time in prison, Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark maintained their innocence. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent 21 years in prison for a 1992 murder of Rhonda Sue Warford. (Source: Natalia Martinez, WAVE 3 News)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - After spending 21 years behind bars, two men are free from further prosecution in a murder dating back to 1992.

On Monday, Meade County Judge Bruce Butler followed the Attorney General's plea to not seek further murder indictments against Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin.

The men were accused of murdering Rhonda Sue Warford in what detectives described as a "satanic" plot.

Last year, Butler vacated their murder convictions, believing the evidence and the investigation conducted by then-Detective Mark Handy was flawed.

Shortly thereafter, the Commonwealth filed an appeal to try to re-indict the men for murder.

That's when Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a motion to dismiss all future charges against the pair.

In the motion, Beshear dismissed evidence presented against Hardin and Clark which was essential to the original convictions. Beshear explained that more modern forensic testing dismantled the prosecution's case.

He also dismissed an alleged confession by Hardin to Handy, stating Handy has been known to lie in other cases where convictions have been overturned.

Handy is now the subject of pending lawsuits.

