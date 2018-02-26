Lamar Jackson heading to NFL Combine without agent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis, but he does not have an agent.

According to a UofL official, Jackson's mother is acting as his adviser during the process.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is considered one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft class, but has received mixed reviews from various talent evaluators.

His speed and arm strength figure to impress during drills.

Quarterbacks begin interviewing with teams on Wednesday, testing continues Thursday and Friday and on-field workouts and drills are on Saturday.

