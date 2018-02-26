Eastern Kentucky fires basketball coach after 3 seasons

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky has fired coach Dan McHale after three seasons and will begin a national search for his replacement. Assistant Reece Gaines will serve as acting coach.

McHale was 38-55 with the Colonels and 16-34 in Ohio Valley Conference play during his career. This year he EKU is 11-20 and 5-13 in league play. EKU failed to qualify for the league tournament each season after 13 consecutive appearances and championships in 2005, 2007 and 2014. Athletic director Stephen Lochmueller said in a release Monday that "a change in leadership is needed at this time."

McHale was a four-year student manager at Kentucky and served two stints on Louisville's staff under then-coach Rick Pitino. He was also an assistant coach at Iona College, Seton Hall and Minnesota.

