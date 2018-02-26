VIDEO: Deer bounds through downtown Louisville, jumps into Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Recent flooding has produced indelible images of damage and destruction, but a WAVE 3 News viewer caught something a little less heartbreaking Monday morning.

Perhaps forced from its natural habitat, a deer was spotted bounding through the streets of downtown Louisville on Monday morning, just near the Galt House hotel.

Viewer Samantha Moore caught the moment on her cellphone, up to and through the part where the deer dives over a gate and into the Ohio River.

