Companies cut ties with the NRA; FedEx stands pat

As several major companies drop their ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx announced it will not change its position.

Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting. (Source: NRA)

(RNN) – More than a dozen companies announced they would part ways with the National Rifle Association, ending discounts or special rates for the group’s members.

FedEx said it will deal with the NRA and its members like it does anyone else.

The corporate moves came in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a social media boycott effort under the hashtag #BoycottNRA.

The NRA fired back, calling it “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

“The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” a statement said.

“In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve.”

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle also took issue with the corporations pulling away from the NRA.

Discriminating against law-abiding gun owners will not solve the problem #2A #gapol pic.twitter.com/DqR6PePBd7 — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 25, 2018

In addition, Cagle promised repercussions for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines -- one of the first to step away.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, FedEx said it doesn't agree with everything the NRA does, but won't change the way it does business with the shipping services provider.

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

The companies that have or are cutting ties with the NRA:

Delta Air Lines

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United Airlines

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

First National Bank of Omaha

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

Avis and Budget under the Avis Budget Group

Thanks for reaching out. Effective March 26, we will no longer provide the NRA member discount. — Avis Car Rental (@Avis) February 26, 2018

Alamo, Enterprise and National under Enterprise Holdings

Thank you for contacting us! We ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Hertz

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

TrueCar

TrueCar is ending its car buying service relationship with the NRA effective February 28, 2018. — TrueCar (@TrueCar) February 24, 2018

Wyndham Hotel Group

Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. — Wyndham Rewards (@WyndhamRewards) February 23, 2018

Allied Van Lines

Allied Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — Allied Van Lines (@alliedvl) February 23, 2018

North American Van Lines

northAmerican Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — North American VL (@northAmericanVL) February 23, 2018

MetLife

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

Chubb

The insurer told Reuters and CNN that it "provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program.” A spokesman said notice was given three months ago.

Paramount Rx

Thank you all for your feedback.



Paramount Rx issued the statement below.

“The prescription discount program that is made available to NRA members is offered through a third-party vendor. We are working with that vendor to discontinue the program and remove the offering.” — Paramount Rx (@ParamountRx) February 24, 2018

SimpliSafe

The home security company said in an email on Saturday that it had “discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA,” the New York Times and CNN reported.

Symantec

Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association. — Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018

Starkey Hearing Technologies

We have made the decision not to renew our discount program with the NRA. We will be asking them to remove our information from their website. Our focus remains on bringing better hearing to people around the world in partnership with hearing professionals. — Starkey Hearing (@starkeyhearing) February 24, 2018

