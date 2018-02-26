Companies cut ties with the NRA; FedEx stands pat

(RNN) – More than a dozen companies announced they would part ways with the National Rifle Association, ending discounts or special rates for the group’s members.
FedEx said it will deal with the NRA and its members like it does anyone else.
The corporate moves came in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a social media boycott effort under the hashtag #BoycottNRA.
The NRA fired back, calling it “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”
“The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” a statement said.
“In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve.”
Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle also took issue with the corporations pulling away from the NRA.
In addition, Cagle promised repercussions for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines -- one of the first to step away.
Meanwhile, FedEx said it doesn't agree with everything the NRA does, but won't change the way it does business with the shipping services provider.
The companies that have or are cutting ties with the NRA:
Delta Air Lines
United Airlines
First National Bank of Omaha
Avis and Budget under the Avis Budget Group
Alamo, Enterprise and National under Enterprise Holdings
Hertz
TrueCar
Wyndham Hotel Group
Allied Van Lines
North American Van Lines
MetLife
Chubb
The insurer told Reuters and CNN that it "provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program.” A spokesman said notice was given three months ago.
Paramount Rx
SimpliSafe
The home security company said in an email on Saturday that it had “discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA,” the New York Times and CNN reported.
Symantec
Starkey Hearing Technologies
