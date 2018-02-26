Emergency crews evacuate 51 seniors in Palmyra due to flooding

PALMYRA, IN (WAVE) - The Palmyra Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources saved dozens of seniors and their pets after severe flooding hit WAVE Country.

The rescues happened at the senior citizen housing complex, Country Trace Apartments.

51 residents and their pets had to be evacuated after sewage and flood waters backed up in the apartments.

Authorities also said the power to the majority of the complex has been cut off.

Officials began attempting the rescues with firetrucks, but the water was impeding those efforts. Ramsey Fire and Indiana DNR brought in boats, and all residents were able to get out safely.

