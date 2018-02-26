Metallica to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Metallica is coming to Louisville in 2019 (Source: flickr.com/whittlz)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metallica's WorldWired Tour is making a stop in Louisville, but fans will have to wait a while for the show.

The tour stop was announced Monday, the band will be at the KFC Yum! Center on March 9, 2019.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Tickets for the show start at $65, plus taxes and fees, and they go on sale Friday, March 2, 2018.

Every ticket purchase includes a digital or physical copy of the band's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album.

>> CONCERTS: Coming soon to WAVE Country

In another special promotion, fans can purchase a Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket, which allows them floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018-19 North American Tour.

Other stops on the tour include Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.