Rowan Co. Clerk Kim Davis releases memoir

Controversial Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis is telling her story in a new book.

The book will be called Under God's Authority: the Kim Davis Story.

According to a release, the book will detail Davis's experiences during the controversy of her denying same-sex couples marriage licences.

Former Arkansas Governor and presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee wrote the forward for the book.

"It’s a great read," Huckabee said. "But more than that, this remarkable story of what God did in Kim’s life gives me hope for our nation. I think it will give you hope, too."

Governor Matt Bevin and Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham, also offer endorsements for the book.

"When history called upon Kim, she was both ready and willing to respond," Bevin said. "Will the same be said of you?"

Under God's Authority costs $25 and is on sale now.

